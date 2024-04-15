Iran attack on Israel risks provoking an uncontrollable escalation, says G7

Unequivocally condemning in the strongest terms Iran's direct and unprecedented attack against Israel, the G-7 leaders on Sunday said the development risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation even as permanent members of the UN Security Council announced to convene an emergency meeting on the issues in New York.

With its actions, Iran has further stepped toward the destabilisation of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation. This must be avoided. We will continue to work to stabilise the situation and avoid further escalation, G-7 leaders said in a joint statement after a conference call among them initiated by President Joe Biden.



The US assisted Israel in shooting down dozens of drones and missiles fired by Iran in its first direct military assault on the former.

Israeli authorities said 99 per cent of the inbound weapons were shot down without causing any significant damage.

In this spirit, we demand that Iran and its proxies cease their attacks, and we stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilising initiatives, the statement said a day after Saturday's attack by Iran on Israel.

We, the Leaders of the G7, unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms Iran's direct and unprecedented attack against Israel. Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel. Israel, with the help of its partners, defeated the attack, the leaders said after their virtual call.

The G-7 group -- made up of the US, Italy, Japan, Germany, France, Britain and Canada -- also expresses full solidarity and support for Israel and its people and reaffirms its commitment towards its security.



We will also strengthen our cooperation to end the crisis in Gaza, including by continuing to work towards an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas, and deliver increased humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in need, the G-7 leaders said.

Biden also spoke by phone with Jordanian King Abdullah II to discuss Iran's unprecedented attack against Israel.

Biden this morning spoke with members of the 494th and 335th Fighter Squadrons to commend them for their exceptional airmanship and skill in defending Israel from an unprecedented aerial attack by Iran, the White House said.

At the United Nations headquarters in New York, members of the Security Council are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday afternoon local time on the airborne attack that Iran launched against Israel.

Israel requested the meeting, which will be held under the agenda item The situation in the Middle East. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to brief.

Israel requested the meeting with the president of the Security Council and the Secretary-General. The letter described the attack as a clear violation of the UN Charter and international law, accused Iran of stoking regional instability, and called on the Council to unequivocally condemn Iran for these grave violations and immediately act to designate the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] as a terrorist organisation.

Iran in a separate letter addressed to the president of the Security Council and the Secretary-General, said it had launched the operation in exercise of its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The letter dated April 13 described the military action as retaliation for Israel's April 1 attack against an Iranian facility in Damascus, which killed several senior commanders of the IRGC.