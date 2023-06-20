Home / India News / Mandaviya reviews heatwave preparedness; team to visit worst hit states

As several states continue to reel under intense heatwave, Union Health Minister said that five-member team from the health ministry, NDMA, IMD will visit the states worst-affected by the heatwave

IANS New Delhi
Mandaviya reviews heatwave preparedness; team to visit worst hit states

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 3:25 PM IST
As several states continue to reel under intense heatwave, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that five-member team, comprising senior officials from the health ministry, NDMA, IMD will visit the states worst-affected by the heatwave conditions.

Mandaviya first chaired a high-level meeting here to review the country's preparedness amid the prevailing heat-wave situation in several states.

Speaking to media, Mandaviya said, "A five-member team, comprising senior officials from the Health Ministry, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), will visit states worst-affected by heatwave conditions."

He said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also been directed to suggest steps to minimise the adverse effect of heatwave.

"Arrangements will be made at every level for the protection of common life. We want to ensure no one dies of a heat stroke," the Minister said, adding that he will also hold a virtual meeting with the health ministers of the states which are reeling under severe heat wave.

Several states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana are facing heat wave like conditions.

In the past few days, several people died due to heat stroke including Bihar and Odisha. Many states have extended summer vacations in view of the heat wave condition.

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

