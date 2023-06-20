Home / India News / International Yoga Day: Kejriwal to restart free Yoga classes for Delhiites

International Yoga Day: Kejriwal to restart free Yoga classes for Delhiites

On the eve of International Yoga Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Central government of shutting down Yoga classes where 17,000 people used to practice Yoga

IANS New Delhi
International Yoga Day: Kejriwal to restart free Yoga classes for Delhiites

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the eve of International Yoga Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Central government of shutting down Yoga classes where 17,000 people used to practice Yoga.

Kejriwal said on Tuesday that for him, Yoga Day would be the day when he would start free Yoga classes again for the people of Delhi.

"Tomorrow is International Yoga Day. This day inspires us to do Yoga.

"Two years ago the Delhi government started free Yoga classes for the people of Delhi. About 17,000 people started doing Yoga in these every day. Last year They got these Yoga classes stopped. Who benefits from this? Should public welfare programs like this be stopped?

"Yoga day for me will be the day when I will again start free Yoga classes for Delhiites.

"But if you have good intentions then God also supports you. They stopped us in Delhi, we started free Yoga classes in Punjab. I am glad it is getting overwhelming support from people in Punjab," Kejriwal tweeted.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

--IANS

atk/dan/bg

Also Read

9th International Yoga Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Importance

Lenovo Yoga 9i review: Premium 2-in-1 laptop powered by Intel Core i7-1360P

Rajnath to join Naval officers to perform yoga on board INS Vikrant

Yoga, Zumba, mental wellness in focus as student suicides shake Kota

Yoga, zumba, mental wellness in focus as student suicides shake Kota

Possible to make new Covid strain vax in 100 days: Gennova BioPharma

Delhi extends permit validity of taxis running on CNG, other clean fuels

Foreign tourist arrivals increasing in India: Kishan Reddy at G20

Schools to resume classes in violence-hit Manipur from July 1: Officials

Manipur students in Delhi-NCR struggling to survive due to strife in state

Topics :International Yoga Dayyoga

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story