Home / India News / Manipur Assembly can be revived in future based on ground situation: BJP

Manipur Assembly can be revived in future based on ground situation: BJP

Sambit Patra, the BJP's northeast region in-charge, said that his party was committed to continuing efforts to maintain peace and normalcy in the state, which has been hit by months-long violence

Sambit Patra, sambit
BJP leader Sambit Patra also asserted the BJP's firm stand against illegal infiltration from across the border and said any such effort would be stringently dealt with | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
Reaffirming its commitment to maintaining Manipur's territorial integrity, the BJP on Friday said the state assembly, which was put in a suspended animation following the imposition of President's rule, could be revived on any future date depending on the ground situation.

Sambit Patra, the BJP's northeast region in-charge, told PTI that his party was committed to continuing efforts to maintain peace and normalcy in the state, which has been hit by months-long violence between Meiteis and Kukis and remains polarised along ethnic lines.

He noted that the assembly had not been dissolved but kept in a suspended animation, meaning that the formation of a new state government remained a possibility.

The BJP continues to enjoy a comfortable majority in the assembly but the sharpening of ethnic differences meant the party's search for a consensus candidate to replace N Biren Singh, who resigned as chief minister a few days ago, remained futile.

"The assembly is not dissolved and can be revived on any future date, as deemed fit by the president of India, depending on the circumstances and the situation on the ground in Manipur," Patra said.

"I repeat, as far as the territorial integrity of Manipur is concerned, there will be no compromise with it," the Puri MP added.

With some Kuki groups demanding a separate state, Patra's reassertion of the BJP's stand against it will reassure the Meiteis, who are in a majority but have been raising concerns over a host of issues, including alleged demographic imbalance, and are vehemently opposed to any division of Manipur.

Patra also asserted the BJP's firm stand against illegal infiltration from across the border and said any such effort would be stringently dealt with.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday and the assembly kept in a suspended animation.

Singh, who was heading the BJP government, resigned as chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has so far claimed more than 250 lives.

The Manipur Assembly has a tenure till March 2027.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

