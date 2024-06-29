Manipur CM clears air on Delhi visit by MLAs amid resignation speculation

Amidst mounting speculation over leadership changes in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has clarified that while some MLAs from his party and its allies are currently in Delhi, their visit is not related to any plans for his resignation.

Reports have surfaced in recent days suggesting that a faction of MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its coalition partners—Naga People's Front (NPF), National People's Party (NPP), and JDU—are advocating for Singh's departure. Efforts to convince BJP leadership for a change have reportedly intensified, particularly since ethnic tensions erupted on May 3 last year, although previous attempts have not borne fruit.

The latest development comes against the backdrop of electoral setbacks for BJP in Manipur, having lost both Lok Sabha seats to the Congress in the recent polls.

Singh addressed the situation, mentioning a recent meeting with NDA allies who collectively hold 53 seats in the 60-member Assembly, with BJP alone commanding 37. They agreed to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lasting peace in Manipur, considering the hectic parliamentary schedule affecting their Delhi visit plans.

"While around 35 MLAs were present at the recent meeting where we signed the memorandum, some have proceeded to Delhi for a courtesy call with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. This, however, does not signal any intent to resign," Singh clarified.

Expressing gratitude to Modi and Shah for prioritising Manipur's concerns in the first 100 days of the new NDA term, Singh emphasised ongoing efforts to address the state's issues.

Opposition voices, invigorated by recent electoral gains, continue to highlight the Manipur situation. Last year, during a peak of pressure on his administration, Singh had nearly resigned, a move thwarted by widespread public support, including a human chain of hundreds of women outside his residence in Imphal.

The Opposition has dismissed previous events as orchestrated drama, amidst ethnic violence that has claimed over 200 lives and displaced 50,000 people.