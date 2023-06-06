Home / India News / Manipur govt extends ban on internet, including broadband till June 10

The Manipur government on Tuesday extended its ban on internet services till June 10.

Press Trust of India Imphal
The suspension of mobile data services, including broadband, has been extended till 3 pm of June 10, an order issued by Commissioner (Home) H Gyan Prakash said.

The ban was imposed on May 3.

Nearly 98 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps

Clashes first broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in the state to bring back peace.

