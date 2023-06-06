Home / India News / BSF jawan killed in Manipur, two Assam Rifles personnel injured: Army

BSF jawan killed in Manipur, two Assam Rifles personnel injured: Army

The injured have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Army's SpearCorps headquartered in Dimapur said on Twitter

Press Trust of India Imphal
BSF jawan killed in Manipur, two Assam Rifles personnel injured: Army

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A BSF jawan was killed and two Assam Rifles personnel suffered gunshot wounds Manipur's Serou area, the Army said on Tuesday.

The injured have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Army's SpearCorps headquartered in Dimapur said on Twitter.

Further details will follow, it said.

Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in #Manipur... Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June. Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire, it posted on Twitter.

Also Read

Amit Shah to inaugurate Assam Rifles complex in Mizoram: Officials

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Manipur: Army evacuate more than 16,000 people from violence-hit areas

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

Deaths, runaways, space crunch: Is 'Project Cheetah' on the right track?

Odisha tragedy: CBI begins probe, railways suspects 'physical tampering'

Tomato and ginger prices shoot up as rainfall dwindles crop supply

Bihar bridge collapse: PIL in Patna High Court seeking independent probe

India reports 124 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 3,001

Topics :BSFManipurAssam

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story