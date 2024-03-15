Home / India News / Manipur govt to introduce grading system in class 10 board examination

Manipur govt to introduce grading system in class 10 board examination

At least 37,715 students including 18,628 female students are appearing for the matriculation examination which is being held from March 15 to April 8 in 154 examination centres

Photo: Pexels (Representative image)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 10:41 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Manipur government will introduce grading system for the class 10 board examination from this year, an official statement said.
 
No division or rank will be awarded in the grading system for the high school leaving certificate examination (class 10), said the statement issued by Joint Secretary, Education Department, Elangbam Sonia on Thursday.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In the grading system being introduced, no total marks/aggregate will be displayed in the document, no division/rank will be awarded and only pass/fail will be printed", the statement said.
 
Students will be graded with A1 for those getting 91 to 100 and A2 for those getting from 81 to 90. E1 would be awarded for those with 21 to 30 marks and would be termed as fail along with E2.
 
"The government felt that though competition amongst the students is good to improve one's performance, there is a need to see that it does not lead to stress or completely dishearten a minor", it said, adding that "grading system reduces stress and burden on the students helping them to learn with less stress without being over competitive at their age".
 
At least 37,715 students including 18,628 female students are appearing for the matriculation examination which is being held from March 15 to April 8 in 154 examination centres, an official said.

Also Read

CBSE Datesheet 2024: The Board announces class 10th, 12th exam dates

TS Inter Exams 2024: 1st year exams to begin today, 2nd year tomorrow

CBSE board exams highlights 2024: Check all essential guidelines, advisory

ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024: All about important instructions, schedule

CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

Senior BJP leader, K'taka ex-CM Yediyurappa booked under Pocso Act

CM Mamata Banerjee's health condition stable, doctors keeping close watch

LIVE news: SC to hear ECI's plea on modification of electoral bonds order

India-US bond to gain more importance in years ahead: Richard Verma

Concerned about CAA, closely monitoring its implementation, says US

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ManipurManipur govtNorth Eastboard examsEducation ministry

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story