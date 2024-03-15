Home / India News / Concerned about CAA, closely monitoring its implementation, says US

Concerned about CAA, closely monitoring its implementation, says US

The Indian government has maintained that the CAA is about granting citizenship and that no citizen of the country will lose citizenship

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 8:25 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The United States on Thursday said it is concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in India and is closely monitoring its implementation.

We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily briefing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles, Miller said in response to a question.

The Indian government implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 on Monday, paving the way for the grant of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

The government also came out with a press statement to say that Indian Muslims need not worry as the CAA will not impact their citizenship and has nothing to do with the community which enjoys equal rights as their Hindu counterparts.

The Indian government has maintained that the CAA is about granting citizenship and that no citizen of the country will lose citizenship.

Also Read

Assam illegal immigrants: SC to examine Citizenship Act's validity on Dec 5

SC to start hearing on validity of Citizenship Act's Section 6A on Oct 17

No one can stop CAA implementation, says Amit Shah at Kolkata rally

Zero Discrimination Day 2024: History, significance, theme or more

Opposition parties in Assam seek appointment with PM Modi over CAA

S Jaishankar meets Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, highlights India-Bhutan bond

EC declares electoral bond data: Future Gaming & Hotel tops the list

National highways construction up, but govt may miss award target

ECI moves SC seeking modification of March 11 order; hearing on Friday

Rajasthan reduces VAT on petrol, diesel; hikes DA of employees by 4%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Citizenship BillUS governmentCitizenship ActBJPLok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story