Home / India News / Varanasi court orders scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque: Govt counsel

Varanasi court orders scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque: Govt counsel

The court had on July 14 reserved its order after hearing both Hindu and Muslim sides

Press Trust of India Varanasi
Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Varanasi court on Friday ordered a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here, according to government counsel Rajesh Mishra.

The barricaded wazukhana', where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a shivling' exists, will not be part of the survey.

The court of A K Vishvesh upheld the petition of a group of Hindu devotees seeking a scientific survey to determine if the mosque was built at the site of a Hindu temple.

The court had on July 14 reserved its order after hearing both Hindu and Muslim sides.

The petition filed by the Hindu group had sought a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The Muslims side had opposed the plea, saying an ASI survey could damage the complex.

Also Read

Gyanvapi row: Allahabad court to hear petition filed by waqf board today

SC asks Varanasi collector to hold meet to provide wazu' at Gyanvapi mosque

Rahul's plane 'deliberately' denied landing permission in Varanasi: Cong

Key litigant to withdraw from Gyanvapi mosque case due to lack of resources

Gyanvapi mosque case main petitioner seeks permission for euthanasia

What is the Dharavi redevelopment project? Here is all you need to know

Auditors should follow due process; auditing is not ticking: NFRA chief

Centre-run hospitals asked to prescribe generic medicines only: Mandaviya

Taking steps to improve: Conrad admits Meghalaya's poor NITI Aayog ranking

Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet

Topics :Varanasicourtmosquestemple

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story