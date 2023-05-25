Home / India News / Manipur Minister Konthoujam Govindas' house vandalised by irate mob

Manipur Minister Konthoujam Govindas' house vandalised by irate mob

However, the minister and his family members were not present at the house when around 100 agitated people, mostly women, ransacked the house

IANS Imphal
Manipur Minister Konthoujam Govindas' house vandalised by irate mob

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The house of Manipur PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas in Bishnupur district was vandalised by an irate mob on Wednesday, claiming that the state government has not yet taken sufficient and appropriate steps to protect locals from armed militants belonging to another community.

Govindas, who also holds the Youth Affairs and Sports portfolio, is a senior BJP member.

However, the minister and his family members were not present at the house when around 100 agitated people, mostly women, ransacked the house in Ningthoukhong Bazar area of Bishnupur district and damaged the gate, windows, a few furniture, electronic gadgets and vehicles parked at his residence.

This is for the first time a minister and a senior BJP leader's house was vandalised after the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people broke out in Manipur on May 3, claiming the lives of at least 71 people and injuring over 300.

Army and paramilitary forces led by senior officials have been deployed to control the situation in the district.

In separate incidents, fresh tension erupted in Bishnupur district after reports of arson and attacks by militants in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at Tera Khongsangbi, while a large number of women blocked vehicular movement in Tiddim road, including those of security forces.

On Wednesday, two persons sustained bullet injuries after being fired on by suspected armed militants from the hill side in Thamnapokpi foothill.

--IANS

sc/pgh

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Japanese giant Sega to acquire Angry Birds creator for $1 bn: Report

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Manipur's Bishnupur district: NCS

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

National e-Vidhan Application: What is it and why is it significant?

Punjab to release pending 6% dearness allowance installment to employees

Three incidents of violence reported in Kadangband of Imphal West district

Maha CM, Dy CM take test drive on under-construction Trans-Harbour Link

NDMC gives green flag to setting up EV charging stations in Lutyens' Delhi

Topics :Manipurprotests

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story