Parts of Delhi submerged as Yamuna swells 2 metres above danger mark

Several parts of Delhi are staring at a watery crisis. On Thursday, the swelling Yamuna River overflowed its banks after relentless rainfall, turning the city’s low-lying areas into flood zones. Hundreds of people were forced to abandon their homes as authorities rushed to relocate families to makeshift shelters.

While Monastery Market, Loha Pul and adjoining areas remained inundated, vehicles were seen submerged in Civil Lines, and buildings along Bela Road were flooded as river water gushed into residential areas. Several relief camps near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 were also waterlogged, news agency ANI reported.

Water level recedes marginally

Despite the water level declining marginally, the Yamuna River continued to flow 2 metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Thursday. According to the report, the water level was recorded at 207.47 metres near Old Railway Bridge at 10 am.

For Delhi, the warning level is 204.5 metres, the danger level 205.33 metres, and evacuations begin once the river crosses 206 metres. Delhi Metro issues advisory Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday issued advisory warning commuters that roads leading to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station were inaccessible. It further clarified that metro services at the station remain operational. In a post on X, DMRC wrote, “Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, the station is operational and an interchange facility is available.”