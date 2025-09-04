Home / India News / India-Singapore partnership go far beyond diplomacy, says PM Modi

India-Singapore partnership go far beyond diplomacy, says PM Modi

The prime minister said both sides decided that cooperation between the two countries in areas of artificial intelligence, quantum and other digital technologies will be enhanced

Modi, Narendra Modi, Lawrence Wong, Lawrence, Singapore PM
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong prior to their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
India and Singapore on Thursday unveiled a roadmap to expand their comprehensive strategic partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong underlining the need to bolster the ties to navigate the current geopolitical turbulence in the world.

Modi and Wong, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, held wide-ranging talks covering the entire expanse of the bilateral ties.

India-Singapore relations go far beyond diplomacy, Modi said in Wong's presence.

The prime minister said both sides decided that cooperation between the two countries in areas of artificial intelligence, quantum and other digital technologies will be enhanced.

"We share common concerns regarding terrorism," Modi said in his statement to the media.

"We believe that fighting against terrorism with unity is the duty of all countries which believe in humanity," he added.

Modi said the partnership between the two countries is rooted in shared values and it is guided by mutual interests and a common vision for peace and prosperity.

On his part, Wong said in a world marked by uncertainty and turbulence, the partnership between India and Singapore becomes even more important.

A number of pacts were signed between the two sides following the Modi-Wong talks,  An agreement on digital asset innovation between the Reserve Bank of India and the Monetary Authority of Singapore is one of them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

