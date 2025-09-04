India-Singapore partnership go far beyond diplomacy, says PM Modi

India and Singapore on Thursday unveiled a roadmap to expand their comprehensive strategic partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong underlining the need to bolster the ties to navigate the current geopolitical turbulence in the world.

Modi and Wong, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, held wide-ranging talks covering the entire expanse of the bilateral ties.

India-Singapore relations go far beyond diplomacy, Modi said in Wong's presence.

The prime minister said both sides decided that cooperation between the two countries in areas of artificial intelligence, quantum and other digital technologies will be enhanced.

"We share common concerns regarding terrorism," Modi said in his statement to the media.