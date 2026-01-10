Manipur petrol pumps shut indefinitely after bomb attack, extortion threats

Two days after a bomb attack at a fuel station in Bishnupur district, the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF) announced an indefinite closure of all petrol pumps in the "valley area and its peripherals" starting from Saturday till its demands are met.

The MPDF, in a letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, said, "Though the state authorities have taken up strict actions towards the safety of petrol pump/dealers, we are still facing severe threats as evidenced from the bomb blast on Thursday night." Requesting compensation for the damages caused by the bomb blast at the fuel station, the MPDF said it has unanimously resolved to indefinitely shut all petrol pumps in valley areas and its periphery from Saturday till an "immediate attention and amicable solution" is provided.