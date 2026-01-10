Home / India News / Fire at ONGC gas well in Konaseema extinguished after five-day struggle

Fire at ONGC gas well in Konaseema extinguished after five-day struggle

A massive fireball reaching up to a height of 20 metres and a width of 25 metres erupted on January 5 near Mori and Irusumanda villages, following a gas leak at ONGC well

ONGC gas well fire
Smoke and flames billow after a gas pipeline leak at a well, operated by ONGC’s production contractor Deep Industries Ltd, triggered a fire, in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, on January 5, 2026. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mori (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 1:53 PM IST
The fire triggered by a major gas blowout at an ONGC-owned well in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district was extinguished on Saturday morning.

Konaseema District Joint Collector T Nisanthi said the blowout has been fully controlled.

The fire is extinguished. Almost no flames now. Blowout (was) fully controlled this (Saturday) morning only, she told PTI.

Further, she said operations pertaining to capping of the gas well, Mori-5, and some mudding, a technical process, are underway now.

A massive fireball reaching up to a height of 20 metres and a width of 25 metres erupted on January 5 near Mori and Irusumanda villages, following a gas leak at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)-owned well Mori-5.

The gas well located in the lush green and amply irrigated Konaseema district was being operated by ONGC's Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) Deep Industries Ltd, an Ahmedabad-based listed company.

Following the disaster, ONGC senior management took direct operational control.

The ONGC Crisis Management Team has toiled for nearly five days to douse the fire and succeeded in extinguishing the blaze.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life or injury in the disaster.

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

