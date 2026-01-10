EC launches 'Book-a-Call with BLO' facility for UP electoral roll revision

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a "Book-a-Call with BLO" facility to make voter services more accessible during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, even as the claims and objections period remains open till February 6, 2026.

According to an official statement, voters can now book a phone call with their respective booth level officer (BLO) to seek information or assistance related to the electoral roll, including inclusion, deletion or correction of details.

The service is available through the ECI portal voters.eci.gov.in and the ECINET mobile application. After logging in with a registered mobile number or completing the sign-up process using an OTP, voters can book a call by entering their EPIC or reference number, or alternatively by providing details such as state, district, assembly constituency and booth number. The concerned BLO will contact the voter within 48 hours.

The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh was published on Tuesday after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) excluded 2.89 crore voters and retained 12.55 crore voters. Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh Navdeep Rinwa appealed to voters to make maximum use of the facility for queries related to the Special Intensive Revision. According to the SIR Daily Bulletin issued by the chief electoral officer, the claims and objections period under the SIR will remain open from January 6 to February 6, 2026. During this window, eligible voters may submit claims for inclusion and objections for deletion of names from the draft electoral rolls by following the prescribed procedures.

The Election Commission said names will be added to the final electoral roll only after completion of verification and receipt of the requisite declarations. The bulletin noted that political parties have appointed booth level agents (BLAs) to collect claims (Form 6) and objections (Form 7) from the public and submit them with the required declarations, adding that generic complaints without prescribed forms or declarations are not counted. As per the bulletin, claims and objections were received from national and state parties against the draft electoral roll comprising 12,55,56,025 electors. Till Friday, among national parties, the Bahujan Samaj Party submitted 1,53,469 claims for inclusion and 19 objections for exclusion, while the Bharatiya Janata Party filed 1,60,605 inclusion claims and 1,214 objections. The Indian National Congress submitted 94,591 inclusion claims and 19 objections, and the Aam Aadmi Party filed 5,262 inclusion claims.