Home / India News / Meghalaya women's commission demands action in Manipur video incident

Meghalaya women's commission demands action in Manipur video incident

The commission also appealed to authorities concerned in Manipur to ensure that all victims of the ethnic clash there are given the necessary help and rehabilitation

Press Trust of India Shillong
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Meghalaya State Commission for Women on Saturday urged the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate action against those involved in the incident of two women being paraded naked in the ethnic strife-torn state.

The commission also appealed to authorities concerned in Manipur to ensure that all victims of the ethnic clash there are given the necessary help and rehabilitation.

We urge the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate action against those involved in the horrific act of human depravity that threatens the dignity and safety of every woman and child of the nation, the commission said in a statement.

The women's commission in Meghalaya also said any attack on a woman's modesty is not acceptable in a democracy.

We are saddened to see this gross violation of human rights, especially of minorities and the vulnerable, it said.

The incident sparked nationwide outrage, and the Manipur Police have arrested the fifth accused in connection with the video that surfaced on July 19 showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in the strife-torn state.

The women's body expressed gratitude to the National Human Rights Commission and the Supreme Court for taking cognisance of the incident.

Observing that it was deeply disturbed by the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, the Supreme Court had on Thursday said that using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy.

Taking cognisance of the video, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate remedial, rehabilitative and preventive steps and apprise it of the action taken.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, occupying the hills.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state early in May when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Gross violation: SC asks Centre to take action in Manipuri women's case

CJI D Y Chandrachud administers oath of office to five new SC judges

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

SC asks Manipur govt to file updated status report on rehabilitation

HC awards Rs 2 cr to army officer in defamation case against news portal

ED arrests woman IAS officer in Chhattisgarh in alleged coal levy case

Rehabilitate people in landslide-prone areas in Maha to safe places: Uddhav

ISRO, Navy conduct harbour recovery trials for Gaganyaaan human mission

Jharkhand CM urges President Murmu to take steps on Manipur situation

Topics :MeghalayaManipur

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story