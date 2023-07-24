Home / India News / Manipur video: Police registers FIR over posts alleging RSS' involvement

Manipur video: Police registers FIR over posts alleging RSS' involvement

The northeastern state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, in which more than 160 people have lost their lives

Press Trust of India Imphal
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 7:39 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Manipur Police on Sunday night registered an FIR against unidentified people for circulating a picture of an RSS functionary and his son and alleging that they were directly involved in parading two women naked on May 4.

The picture was posted by some people on social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.

In a statement, the Manipur Police said that its Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) had received "a report from a functionary of a political party that a picture of him and his son collaged with a screenshot of the viral video of two women paraded, along with a caption that they were directly involved in the crime, was uploaded in various social media platforms."

"A case is taken up at CCPS for spreading false news with intent to cause injury, damage to his reputation and create serious breach of law and order," the statement added.

Police said that attempts were being made to identify and arrest the culprits.

A video of the two women being paraded naked by members of a different community surfaced last week, triggering a nationwide outrage.

The northeastern state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, in which more than 160 people have lost their lives.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Centre to act against Twitter on video of Manipur women being paraded naked

Gross violation: SC asks Centre to take action in Manipuri women's case

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Yamuna flowing above danger mark, train movements suspended on Old Loha Pul

ASI to begin scientific survey of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex today

CISF in talks with MHA to increase security personnel at Imphal airport

U'khand CM Dhami inaugurates development schemes in Udham Singh Nagar

Oppn challenges Mann to take action against 48 'tainted' revenue officials

Topics :PoliceRSSManipur

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story