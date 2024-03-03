Home / India News / Manipur violence: CBI files charge sheet against seven in armoury loot case

Manipur violence: CBI files charge sheet against seven in armoury loot case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently filed its charge sheet before the court of chief judicial magistrate in Kamrup (Metro) in Assam's Guwahati

On August 3 last year, a mob looted more than 300 weapons and 19,800 rounds of ammunition from two rooms of the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion headquarters at Naranseina in Bishnupur | Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against seven accused in connection with the looting of arms and ammunition from the Bishnupur police armoury during the Manipur ethnic violence last year, officials said on Sunday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently filed its charge sheet before the court of chief judicial magistrate in Kamrup (Metro) in Assam's Guwahati.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The accused named in the charge sheet are Laishram Prem Singh, Khumukcham Dhiren alias Thapkpa, Moirangthem Anand Singh, Athokpam Kajit alias Kishorjit, Loukrakpam Michael Mangangcha alias Michael, Konthoujam Romojit Meitei alias Romojit, and Keisham Johnson alias Johnson.

On August 3 last year, a mob looted more than 300 weapons and 19,800 rounds of ammunition from two rooms of the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion headquarters at Naranseina in Bishnupur.

Around 9,000 bullets of different calibres, an AK series assault rifle, three 'Ghaatak' rifles, 195 self-loading rifles, five MP-5 guns, 16.9 mm pistols, 25 bulletproof jackets, 21 carbines, and 124 hand grenades, among other things, were looted by the mob, according to officials.

A crowd had gathered there to march towards Churachandpur where tribals were planning to carry out a mass burial of their people killed in the ethnic clashes that broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year.

As many as 219 people have lost their lives and several hundred have been injured since the ethnic violence broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute a little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Also Read

'Ads of greatness won't be enough': Priyanka slams PM over Manipur violence

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Bhutan King begins 3-day visit to Assam, offers prayer at Kamakhya Temple

Police deploy heavy security in Guwahati for Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra

PM to inaugurate Howrah Maidan-Esplanade, two sections of Kolkata Metro

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers' meet today

Paralympic javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia set for political plunge

LIVE: CBI files charge sheet against 7 in Manipur's Bishnupur loot case

Pact to resolve people's issues historic step to achieve peace: Manik Saha

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CBIManipurCentral Bureau of InvestigationAssam

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story