Manipur violence: Rahul urges PM to visit state, work for restoring peace

A day after the bodies of three out of six missing persons were fished out of a river in Manipur, protesters on Saturday attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 7:26 AM IST
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday termed the recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur "deeply disturbing", as he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state and work towards restoring peace in the region.

A day after the bodies of three out of six missing persons were fished out of a river in Manipur, protesters on Saturday attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs, prompting the government to clamp prohibitory orders in five districts for an indefinite period besides suspending internet services in parts of the state.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur is deeply disturbing.

"After more than a year of division and suffering, it was the hope of every Indian that the Central and state governments would make every effort at reconciliation and found a solution," the former Congress chief said.

"I urge the PM once again to visit Manipur and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region," Gandhi said.

In Imphal, angry protesters ransacked the houses of three legislators, including that of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's son-in-law, and set their properties on fire even as the security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the agitators.

The Congress has been attacking the prime minister for not visiting Manipur, besides slamming the Centre for its handling of the situation in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state.

The violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur has claimed more than 200 lives since May last year.

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

