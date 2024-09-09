Manipur violence: Schools closed; Assam Rifles deploys anti-drone systems

The Directorate of School Education in Manipur has announced the closure of all educational institutions — including government-run, government-supported, private, and central schools —on Monday and Tuesday due to renewed violence in the state. The directive, issued by the Director of School Education, instructs zonal education officers to notify the relevant authorities and implement necessary measures.

The notice states, “In continuation of this office order of even number dated the 6th September 2024, all schools of the state, government, government aided, private and central schools, will stay closed on September 9 and September 10, 2024.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Last week, fresh violence erupted in the state resulting in the death of six people in Manipur’s Jiribam district. Suspected Kuki insurgents targetted Nungchappi village, located 229 km from state capital Imphal, resulting in the death of 63-year-old Yurembam Kulendra Singha. The attack followed a rocket-propelled bomb assault in Moirang town.

Additionally, five fatalities occurred during a clash between armed factions of the Meitei community and Kuki tribes, who identify themselves as “village defence volunteers”.

Manipur clashes: Anti-drone systems deployed

The Assam Rifles has deployed anti-drone systems around the outskirts of Imphal Valley in Manipur to counter potential threats from unauthorised drones. Similarly, the CRPF, which is stationed in Manipur, has tested an anti-drone system and has equipped the local forces with it. The CRPF is also working on deploying additional anti-drone weapons.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police are in the process of acquiring anti-drone guns to enhance their defence against attacks.

More From This Section





Students hold march

On Monday, numerous students from various schools, colleges, and universities in Imphal marched toward the Raj Bhavan, calling for the resignation of the Director General of Police, the Security Advisor, and the Governor in light of the recent surge in violence that has plagued the northeastern state since last year. On September 6, the state witnessed its first use of rockets since the conflict began 17 months ago, as reported by officials. This occurred just six days after drones were first used as weapons. A statement issued by the Manipur Police stated that Kuki militants had launched “lorange rockets”.

They also demanded the withdrawal of paramilitary forces and the resignation of the state's 50 MLAs on moral grounds. The students carried banners and posters as they advanced toward the Raj Bhavan.

Check-points across the state

In Manipur, 92 checkpoints have been set up throughout the state's districts, including both the hill and valley regions. To date, the police have arrested 129 people for violations across various districts.

(With agency inputs)