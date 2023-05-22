Manipur violence: Security deployed after fresh clashes in Imphal



After days of fragile peace, fresh violence seems to have resurfaced in Manipur. Visuals emerged where abandoned houses had been set on fire in the New Lambulane area in Imphal in Manipur. Manipur’s security personnel were sent to tackle the situation. Two houses were torched by a mob in Imphal East district after two armed men forced people to shut their shops on Monday afternoon, police officials said. However, no casualty was reported



Manipur has been affected by ethnic clashes linked to multiple issues for almost a month. This development comes after an ethnic clash emerged between non-tribal Meitei people and tribal Kuki people erupted on 3 May 2023, in the north-eastern state. Two houses were torched by a mob in Imphal East district after two armed men forced people to shut their shops on Monday afternoon, police officials said. However, no casualty was reported due to the arson. The mob also beat up one of the armed while the other man fled. The two were taken into custody. Curfew, which had earlier been relaxed till 4 pm in Imphal, was reimposed after 1 pm after the latest flare-up.



The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which led to a series of smaller agitations. The violence killed at least 60 people and injured at least a further 230. Property worth crores was destroyed and thousands were forced to leave their homes and seek shelter in government-organised camps. Kuki tribals have been vehemently opposing the N Biren Singh-led BJP government's decision to grant Scheduled Tribe status to Meitei people, who also form the majority of the population in Manipur.