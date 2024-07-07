Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Many long-distance trains rescheduled amid water logging, rains: Railways

The trains that were rescheduled include 16345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Express, 12289 CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express and 12145 LTT-Puri SF Express, they said

Railways electrification
Another CR spokesperson had said that an overhead equipment (OHE) pole tilted and the pantograph of a train got entangled near Vashind.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 6:56 PM IST
Many long-distance trains were diverted, rescheduled or short-terminated on Sunday due to waterlogging amid heavy rains between Kalyan and Kasara stations, Central Railway officials said.

The trains that were rescheduled include 16345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Express, 12289 CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express and 12145 LTT-Puri SF Express, they said.

Meanwhile, train services on the stretch between Kalyan and Kasara that were disrupted in the morning due to heavy showers have been restored with restricted speed, they said.

At around 6.30 am, soil came on tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations and a tree fall blocked tracks near Vashind station, disrupting rail traffic on the busy route, officials had said earlier.

Train services between Kasara and Titwala have been suspended temporarily, a CR spokesperson had said.

Another CR spokesperson had said that an overhead equipment (OHE) pole tilted and the pantograph of a train got entangled near Vashind.

Suburban services are considered as the lifeline of Mumbai and neighbouring areas including Thane, Palghar and Raigad. More than 30 lakh commuters travel daily on the CR's suburban network.

Topics :Railways Rainfall

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

