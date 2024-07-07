Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Six terrorists dead, 2 soldiers martyred in twin encounters in J&K's Kulgam

"The bodies of two terrorists were recovered from the Modergam encounter site while four bodies were recovered from the Chinnigam site on Sunday," they said

Security personnel during search and cordon operation after a terrorist attack, at Bhadarwah, in Doda district, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI)
Speaking about the operations, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain said the neutralisation of such a big number of terrorists was a major achievement. (PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
Six terrorists were killed and two soldiers laid down their lives in twin encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Sunday.

"The bodies of two terrorists were recovered from the Modergam encounter site while four bodies were recovered from the Chinnigam site on Sunday," they said.

The twin encounters in the two villages of Kulgam district began on Saturday.

Two army soldiers, including an elite para commando, laid down their lives while battling the terrorists, the officials said.

Speaking about the operations, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain said the neutralisation of such a big number of terrorists was a major achievement.

"Undoubtedly, this is a big milestone in the efforts towards strengthening the security environment. These successes are very meaningful both substantively as well as in terms of messaging," he said.

The success of the operations is an indication that the fight for elimination of terror in Jammu and Kashmir will reach its end, Swain said.

"This is an indication that the security architecture and involvement of people is leading to the flow of human intelligence and this fight (against terror) will be taken to its logical conclusion," he added.

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

