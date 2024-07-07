LIVE: 2-storey building collapses in Jharkhand's Deoghar; several feared trapped, rescue op ongoing

At least one person was rescued while several others are feared trapped after a two-storey building collapsed in Jharkhand's Deoghar town. A team from the National Disaster Relief Force is conducting the rescue operation. At least seven people died after a six-storey building collapsed in Surat's Sachin Pali village. The collapse, which occurred on Saturday (July 6) was triggered by several days of incessant rainfall. Rescue operations went on throughout the night, and a woman was pulled out from the debris. "The search operation continued throughout the night. Seven dead bodies have been recovered," Chief Fire Officer, Basant Pareek told news agency ANI. The seventh body was pulled out at 6 am, he added. Hamas has signalled flexibility in its demand for permanent ceasefire while negotiating with Israel. A senior Hamas official confirmed to CNN that the group is prepared to reconsider its insistence on Israel committing to a permanent ceasefire before signing any deal. The shift in Hamas' position comes amidst renewed indirect negotiations between Israeli and Hamas representatives in Qatar. The Jagannath Rath Yatra has started in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad with much fanfare. A large crowd of devotees has already gathered for the yatra on Sunday (July 7) morning. Ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed 'mangla aarti' at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also performed the 'PahindVidhi' or the symbolic cleaning of the path for the chariot of Jagannath for Rath Yatra which includes the raths (chariots) of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra.
5 Naxalites held in Chhattisgarh's Sukma; explosive powder, detonators, and one tiffin bomb seized
Police have arrested five Naxalites and recovered explosives, including two barrel grenade launcher shells and a tiffin bomb, from them in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The arrests were made on Saturday from Jagargunda police station limits when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters and district force was out on an area domination operation.
9:50 AM
BSP supremo Mayawati leaves for Chennai to pay homage to party's Tamil Nadu President K Armstrong
Mortal remains of state BSP President K Armstrong has been kept in Corporation School ground in Perambur, Chennai, for public homage. Party President Mayawati has also left for Chennai to pay tributes.
9:32 AM
Two-storey building collapses in Jharkhand's Deoghar, several feared trapped; rescue operations underway
Several people are feared trapped under the debris of a two-storey building that collapsed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday morning. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting the rescue operation. As per reports, one person has been rescued and two others are feared trapped under the debris of the building, which collapsed around 6 am.
9:29 AM
Another batch of pilgrims departs for Amarnath Yatra, devotees praise PM Modi for facilities
9:17 AM
Jagannath Yatra to be carried out in Puri amid tight security; massive pilgrim turnout anticipated
9:11 AM
As India, Austria mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, PM Modi to visit country next week
In a post on X, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that he is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Responding to his post, PM Modi said, "The shared values of democracy, freedom and rule of law form the bedrock upon which we will build an ever closer partnership." This will be the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM to Austria in over 40 years.
9:06 AM
Train services suspended on section of Mumbai suburban network after heavy rainfall
Local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations in Maharashtra's Thane district were suspended on Sunday morning following heavy rains and a tree fall, officials said. At around 6.30 am, soil came on tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations due to heavy trains and a tree fall blocked tracks near Vashind station, disrupting rail traffic on the busy Kalyan-Kasara route. x"Train services between Kasara and Titwala have been suspended temporarily," a spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR) said.
8:47 AM
Hamas accepts US proposal; ready to release Israeli hostages, drop demand for permanent ceasefire
Hamas has accepted the proposal floated by the US, as per which, it will release Israeli hostages, according to a Reuters report. Hamas has also dropped its demand for a permanent ceasefire, the report added.
8:42 AM
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel extends greetings on Jagannath Rath Yatra; says all arrangements made for devotees
8:32 AM
Four terrorists eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam; 2 soldiers killed, search for others underway
8:27 AM
Surat Building Collapse: Bodies sent for autopsy; rescue workers clearing debris