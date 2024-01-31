Maratha quota: Draft notification not final, leaders can submit objections

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said the draft notification on grant of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas was not final, and leaders from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) can submit their objections.

Talking to reporters in Sangli on Tuesday, Bawankule also said the state government was positive about granting reservation to the Maratha community and steps taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were appropriate.

The draft notification, which the government came out with following activist Manoj Jarange's agitation, has led to OBC leaders including state minister Chhagan Bhujbal to express apprehension that it would facilitate backdoor entry of the Marathas in the OBC category.

"The state government has sought suggestions and objections on the draft notification regarding 'sage soyare' (blood relatives), so this notification is not final. If the OBC leaders and others feel there would be injustice, they can convey their objections, and the final decision will be made after hearing the objections and suggestions," Bawankule said.

He said there are two options available while giving reservation to the Maratha community.

"Those who have received the Kunbi certificate will be entitled to reservation in the OBC category. The state government is also working on separate reservation for those Marathas who do not have Kunbi certificate," the leader from the ruling BJP said.

As per the draft notification, if a Maratha person has proof to show that he or she belongs to Kunbi caste, the person's blood relatives too would be recognised as Kunbi.