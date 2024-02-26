Home / India News / Maratha quota agitation: Curfew imposed in Jalna's Ambad to ensure peace

Maratha quota agitation: Curfew imposed in Jalna's Ambad to ensure peace

Jalna collector Srikrushna Panchal in the order said Jarange announced on Sunday that he will go to Mumbai and agitate over his demand of reservation for the Maratha community

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashok Chavan questioned the need for continuing the agitation even when all his demands have been fulfilled | File image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 10:59 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A curfew has been imposed in Ambad taluka of Maharashtra's Jalna district to prevent any law and order issue in view of the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation by activist Manoj Jarange, as per an order issued by the district administration.

Jalna collector Srikrushna Panchal in the order said Jarange announced on Sunday that he will go to Mumbai and agitate over his demand of reservation for the Maratha community.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


There is a possibility that quota supporters may arrive at Antarwali Sarati village in Ambad taluka of Jalna, where the activist has been staging a hunger strike, to stop him (from going to Mumbai).

Due to the huge crowd, there is a possibility that traffic on Dhule-Mumbai highway and tehsils near Ambad may be affected, the order mentioned.

This may impact peace and create law and order issues. Hence, curfew has been imposed under CrPC section 144 (2) by the district collector in Ambad taluka from Monday midnight till further orders, it said.

Government offices, schools, movement on national highways, milk distribution, media and hospitals are exempted from this order, the collector said.

Jarange on Sunday night left from Antarwali Sarati and reached nearby Bhamberi village.

However, on Monday morning, the protesting activist returned to Antarwali Sarati and started taking medical treatment.

Earlier, speaking in Antarwali Sarati on Sunday, Jarange alleged that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was trying to kill him.

Jarange also announced that he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of the deputy CM.

He had also said a poisoning attempt was made against him through saline, though he did not elaborate on the claim.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said Jarange must not test the patience of his government.

Shinde also took a swipe at the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) while responding to Jarange.

"I wonder why Jarange's speech looks like the script generally used by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray," Shinde said.

The Maharashtra legislature during a one-day special session last Tuesday unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category.

But Jarange has been firm on his demand for quota for the community under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category and converting the notification on blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into a law.

The budget session of the state legislature will be held from Monday.

Also Read

Maratha quota stir: Jarange reaches Mumbai outskirts with supporters

Will demand to withdraw FIRs against Maratha protesters: Fadnavis

Will visit Mumbai to press for Maratha quota implementation: Jarange

Activist Jarange accuses Fadnavis of sabotaging Maratha quota protests

Jarange launches indefinite fast over Maratha quota demand as deadline ends

Gyanvapi: HC dismisses Muslim side's plea, Hindu puja to continue in cellar

Delhi CM Kejriwal skips seventh ED summons; asks to wait for Court decision

Economist Amartya Sen hails SC's judgment on annulling electoral bonds

Another TMC leader arrested in Sandeshkhali, FIR lodged against Shajahan

WTO subsidy policy bad for farmers, says Pandher ahead of tractor march

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Maratha reservationMaharashtraBJP

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story