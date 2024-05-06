Home / India News / Marine heat causes record-high coral bleaching in Lakshadweep Sea

Marine heat causes record-high coral bleaching in Lakshadweep Sea

In Lakshadweep, the Degree Heating Week (DHW) indicator, which measures accumulated heat stress, has surged above 4 °C-weeks

Wide patches of Porites corals of Kavaratti lagoon in a bleached state.
Shreya Jai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Extreme heat on the Indian coast and a marine heatwave have caused record high bleaching events affecting the coral reefs in the Lakshadweep Sea. A survey of various Lakshadweep Islands revealed that a significant percentage of hard coral species have undergone severe bleaching due to prolonged marine heatwaves affecting the region since late October 2023. The survey was conducted by researchers from the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

In Lakshadweep, the Degree Heating Week (DHW) indicator, which measures accumulated heat stress, has surged above 4 °C-weeks. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this level of DHW poses a significant risk of coral bleaching, threatening the region's diverse marine ecosystems.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“Such heat stress levels signify a severe threat to coral health, leading to extensive bleaching where corals lose the symbiotic algae (zooxanthellae), compromising their survival by depriving them of essential nutrients. If the DHW continues to rise beyond 12 °C-weeks, it could precipitate an unprecedented biodiversity crisis due to multispecies mortality,” said Dr K R Sreenath, senior scientist at CMFRI.

He further added that the ongoing heatwaves also threaten other critical marine habitats, including seagrass meadows. “Like corals, seagrass meadows are experiencing detrimental impacts due to the heatwaves, such as impaired photosynthesis, reduced growth, and hindered reproductive functions. The degradation of these ecosystems can lead to the collapse of local marine food webs, affecting a wide range of marine species, from fish communities to marine mammals like dugongs and dolphins,” he said.

Also Read

Explained: How coral bleaching threatens Lakshadweep's marine ecosystem

Red Sea crisis: Implications of Houthi attacks on global trade, security

Indian cos explore logistics options amid Red Sea supply chain disruptions

Red Sea crisis: RBI, Irdai called in to help limit impact on Indian exports

Red Sea impact: Who would a price rise hurt the most?

FM Sitharaman swears in Justice (Retd) Mishra as 1st President of GSTAT

Indian Coast Guard detains Iranian fishing vessel with 6 Indian crew

Explained: How coral bleaching threatens Lakshadweep's marine ecosystem

Unclaimed bag found near Delhi's Connaught Place; nothing suspicious found

Ashoka University students ask VC to cut ties with Tel Aviv University

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :coral reefscoral reefLakshwadeepMarine

First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story