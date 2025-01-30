Martyrs' Day 2025: History and facts on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

India celebrates Martyrs' Day, also called Shaheed Diwas or Sarvodaya Day, on January 30 to remember those who sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence. This day is particularly important since it commemorates Mahatma Gandhi 's assassination. During the evening prayers at Gandhi Smriti in Birla House in 1948, Nathuram Godse killed Gandhi, who was lovingly referred to as ‘Bapu’.

Gandhi, a pivotal figure in India's liberation struggle, promoted non-violence and peaceful methods to achieve independence from British domination. Every year on his death anniversary, people all around the country celebrate "Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi" in remembrance of his legacy.

Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary 2025: Date

Every year, January 30 is marked as Martyrs' Day to commemorate the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's death. In 1948, after one of his regular multi-faith prayer meetings, Gandhi was assassinated in the Birla House compound in New Delhi. According to legend, Gandhi's final words were "Hey Ram." He was shot three times by Nathuram Godse, a member of the Hindu Mahasabha who disagreed with Gandhi's stance on the division of India.

Shaheed Diwas 2025: History

The nation's memory is still marked by the events of January 30, 1948. That day, Gandhi was accompanied by his grandnieces to Birla Bhavan in Delhi for an evening prayer meeting. He was confronted by Hindu nationalist Nathuram Godse, who shot him three times in the chest. Gandhi passed away immediately. Since then, Indians commemorate this terrible loss by celebrating Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi, which honors his unmatched national contribution.

What is the significance of Martyrs' Day?

The impact of Mahatma Gandhi went much beyond India's fight for freedom. He promoted justice, nonviolence, and peace on a global scale. Gandhi brought millions of people together under the banner of truth and non-violence by leading movements such as the Khilafat Movement, Quit India Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, Non-cooperation Movement, and Champaran Satyagraha.

The day is also significant for India's freedom fighters, soldiers, and those who gave their lives in defense of the nation. Although Mahatma Gandhi is most frequently associated with the day, it also honors the several unsung heroes who helped bring about India's independence.

The importance of freedom, patriotism, and the nation's deep gratitude for those who fought for its independence are all emphasized on Martyrs' Day. Leaders, government representatives, and citizens assemble at Delhi's Raj Ghat for prayer gatherings on this day in remembrance of Mahatma Gandhi.

Inspirational Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi

• Be the change that you wish to see in the world.

• The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

• The future depends on what you do today.

• First, they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you and then, you win.

• The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.

• Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.

• Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

• You may never know what results come from your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results.

• An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.

• In a gentle way, you can shake the world.