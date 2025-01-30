No vehicles, VVIP access revoked: UP tightens rules after Kumbh stampede

A day after a tragic stampede in the Sangam area claimed 30 lives, authorities have imposed stringent measures to manage the crowd at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The fairground has been designated a no-vehicle zone, VVIP passes have been revoked, and roads leading to the event have been converted into one-way routes to facilitate the movement of devotees.

On Wednesday, the stampede resulted in 30 deaths and left 60 others injured as millions of worshippers gathered to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most significant occasions at the world’s largest religious gathering.

Yogi Adityanath convened a late-night video conference with top police officials and administrators from multiple districts, including Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mirzapur, Basti, Jaunpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Bhadohi, Rae Bareli, and Gorakhpur. Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministerconvened a late-night video conference with top police officials and administrators from multiple districts, including Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mirzapur, Basti, Jaunpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Bhadohi, Rae Bareli, and Gorakhpur.

Kumbh Mela stampede: Key directives issued

>Vehicle restrictions: To ensure better crowd control and devotee safety, all vehicles have been barred from entering the Maha Kumbh area. VVIP passes have been invalidated, and no special permissions will be granted for vehicle entry.

>Traffic control: Vehicles coming from neighbouring districts are being halted at border checkpoints, and a complete ban on four-wheeler entry into Prayagraj will remain in effect until February 4.

>Judicial inquiry and traffic management: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has ordered a judicial inquiry into the stampede and instructed officials to maintain smooth traffic flow in and around the fairground, preventing congestion and roadblocks.

>Relocation of street vendors: Vendors operating on roadsides will be relocated to designated areas to avoid traffic disruption, ensuring that Mela visitors face minimal inconvenience.

>Enhanced patrolling: Law enforcement has been directed to step up patrolling in the Mela area and major routes, including Ayodhya-Prayagraj, Kanpur-Prayagraj, Fatehpur-Prayagraj, Lucknow-Pratapgarh-Prayagraj, and Varanasi-Prayagraj. All exit routes from Prayagraj must remain open.

>Facilities for devotees: Authorities have been instructed to monitor crowd movement and make necessary arrangements for food and drinking water at holding areas where pilgrims may need to stop.

>Surveillance in key cities: With a surge of devotees expected in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, and Mirzapur in the coming days, security forces will maintain strict vigilance. Holding areas have been set up at border points to regulate the flow of visitors.

>Barricading and parking: Effective barricading will be enforced to streamline crowd movement, and proper parking facilities will be arranged within the Mela area.

>Transport arrangements: With thousands of pilgrims gathering at railway stations in Prayagraj for their return journey, the chief minister directed the ADG and district magistrate to ensure their safe departure. Additional special trains and extra buses from the Transport Corporation will be deployed to accommodate the rush.

>Preparations for Amrit Snan: As the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan is scheduled for February 3, Adityanath instructed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to assess and enhance the Mela preparations on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)