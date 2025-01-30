Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Authorities in J-K warn against spring water use due to contamination

Authorities in J-K warn against spring water use due to contamination

The warning comes in the backdrop of 17 deaths reported from Rajouri district due to a mysterious illness

Drinking water
The department asked people to boil the spring water for a prolonged period if at all it is to be used.
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Authorities in Kashmir have directed people not to directly consume spring water in Ganderbal district and rural areas of Srinagar after samples collected from 37 water bodies were found to contain harmful bacteria.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, the Jal Shakti department said if at all spring water is to be used, it should be boiled.

The warning comes in the backdrop of 17 deaths reported from Rajouri district due to a mysterious illness.

"Jal Shakti (PHE) Rural Water Supply Division Ganderbal/Sgr carried out a massive drive of random sampling and testing of various springs across Ganderbal district, wherein it has been found that 37 out of 40 samples collected are bacteriologically positive... rendering those springs unfit for human consumption," the notice said.

"Now, through the medium of this notice, the general public of district Ganderbal and rural Srinagar, where spring water is used for drinking purposes by locals..., are requested to refrain from using spring water for drinking purposes and instead use tap water only till further instructions, please," it said.

The department asked people to boil the spring water for a prolonged period if at all it is to be used.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary

LIVE news: Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at Washington's Reagan Airport

No vehicles, VVIP access revoked: UP tightens rules after Kumbh stampede

Republic Day Parade: Gujarat tableu wins 'Popular choice' category

Grap-3 restrictions reimposed as Delhi air quality worsens to 'very poor'

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir governmentGroundwater contaminationSrinagar

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story