PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Shah stated that his thoughts towards cleanliness, self-reliance and empowerment of rural India will continue to inspire the countrymen.

"On behalf of the grateful nation, I pay my tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the leading figure of the Indian freedom movement, who popularised the Indian values of truth, non-violence and fight against injustice across the world, on his death anniversary. Mahatma Gandhi strengthened the freedom movement by binding the country in the thread of unity. His thoughts towards cleanliness, self-reliance and empowerment of rural India will continue to inspire the countrymen," Shah posted on X.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

O this occasion of Martyrs' Day, the National Archives of India (NAI) and the National Gandhi Museum (NGM) in collaboration with the National Film Archives of India, and Prasar Bharati Archives has announced a special exhibition titled "Journey of the Mahatma: Through His Own Documents".

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, grand-daughter of Mahatma Gandhi and Chairman, National Gandhi Museum today at 3.00 pm in the Exhibition Hall of the National Gandhi Museum, Rajghat, New Delhi, according to an official release.

This carefully curated exhibition traces the transformative journey of Mahatma Gandhi, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the life and legacy of the Father of the Nation.

Through a combination of rare photographs, official documents, audio recordings, videos clippings, and personal correspondences, the exhibition provides a vivid portrayal of Gandhi's path from his early life in Porbandar to his pivotal role in India's independence movement.

The exhibition comprises 30 panels showcasing Mahatma's life journey and few significant events such as his education in England, his formative years in South Africa, and his leadership during key milestones in India's freedom struggle, including the Champaran Satyagraha, Dandi March, and the Quit India Movement.

It also highlights his work for social justice, communal harmony, and untouchability eradication, along with his final efforts to maintain peace during Partition and his enduring legacy after independence.

This exhibition brings together a rich collection of archival material that captures Gandhi's philosophy of nonviolence, justice, and peace. The exhibition will be opened for public view for a limited time. All citizens, students, historians, and Gandhi enthusiasts are invited to experience this tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and gain a deeper understanding of his life and legacy.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla's house, months after India's independence.