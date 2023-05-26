Home / India News / Mass marriages strengthen feeling of social harmony: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said organising mass marriages strengthens the feeling of social harmony.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
May 26 2023 | 8:10 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said organising mass marriages strengthens the feeling of social harmony.

A mass marriage of 2,222 couples, including 2,111 from the Hindu community and 111 from the Muslim community, was organised by Shri Mahavir Gaushala Kalyan Sansthan on Friday in Baran district.

Gehlot said the state government is encouraging mass marriages through its many programmes and policies.

Schemes like Chief Minister Group Marriage Grant Scheme, Chief Minister Kanyadan Scheme and Chief Minister Inter-caste Marriage Promotion Scheme are being run in the state, he added.

On the occasion, Gehlot also inspected an inflation relief camp in Baran.

He handed over Chief Minister's Guarantee Cards of various schemes to the beneficiaries.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi said organising mass marriages was an important social work.

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

