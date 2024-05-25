Home / India News / Massive fire at gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot, casualties feared: Police

Massive fire at gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot, casualties feared: Police

'A fire broke out at the TRP gaming zone and there is information of some casualties,' Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargav told media persons

Fire, Fire accident
Representative Image
Press Trust of India Rajkot
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 7:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening with casualties feared, police said.

"A fire broke out at the TRP gaming zone and there is information of some casualties," Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargav told media persons.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said an effort was underway to control the blaze.
 

The number of casualties, if any, will be known once the fire is brought under control and a cooling operation is conducted.

"We will then be able to find out the exact number of casualties inside the zone (after fire is controlled). We will also investigate the cause of the fire, and a message has been issued to all the gaming zones in the city to shut," he said.

Also Read

Haryana school bus accident: 'Parents had snatched keys from drunk driver'

Explained: India down to 10 men in Rajkot Test! Impact on India's chances?

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Rajkot pitch report, stats, win and loss records

Big blow for India! R Ashwin withdraws from IND vs ENG Rajkot Test

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Ashwin joins Team India in fourth innings at Rajkot

Heavy rains cause damage to property in Kerala, yellow alert in 7 districts

Lok Sabha polls 2024: EC releases absolute number of voters for 5 phases

I-T dept notifies cost inflation index for FY25 to compute capital gains

Google maps navigation leads Hyderabad-based tourists into stream in Kerala

Dombivli factory blast: Owner remanded in police custody till May 29

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Gamingfire safetyFire accidentRajkot

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story