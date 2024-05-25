Massive fire at gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot, casualties feared: Police

A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening with casualties feared, police said.

"A fire broke out at the TRP gaming zone and there is information of some casualties," Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargav told media persons.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said an effort was underway to control the blaze.



The number of casualties, if any, will be known once the fire is brought under control and a cooling operation is conducted.

"We will then be able to find out the exact number of casualties inside the zone (after fire is controlled). We will also investigate the cause of the fire, and a message has been issued to all the gaming zones in the city to shut," he said.