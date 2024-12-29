Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Massive fire breaks out in two chemical units in Boisar MIDC in Maharashtra

Massive fire breaks out in two chemical units in Boisar MIDC in Maharashtra

Several fire engines and water tankers were dispatched to the spot to douse the blaze which is yet to be brought under control even after almost two hours

Fire, Fire accident
The cause of the blaze cannot be known immediately. | Representative image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 8:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A massive fire broke out on Sunday in a chemical factory in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The raging blaze at UK Aromatic and Chemical Company also engulfed an adjacent chemical unit in the Salwad Shivaji Nagar area.

A firefighting operation is underway to douse the blaze, the officials said, adding that no report has been received so far about any injuries.

A major disaster was averted as workers rushed out of the premises of the fire-ravaged UK Aromatic and Chemicals Factory, officials added.

The cause of the blaze cannot be known immediately.

Visuals showed thick plumes of black smoke emanating from the burning industrial unit.

The Palghar fire control room received a call about the incident around 6:20 PM, following which a fire-fighting operation was launched immediately.

Several fire engines and water tankers were dispatched to the spot to douse the blaze which is yet to be brought under control even after almost two hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NGT issues notice to centre over ozone levels exceeding limits in Delhi

LIVE News: Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar

Protests break out in Rajasthan over govt order abolishing 9 districts

Former PM Manmohan Singh was India's man of destiny, says G P Hinduja

4 die after inhaling toxic gas at chemical unit in Gujarat's Bharuch

Topics :MaharashtraFire accidentPalghar

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story