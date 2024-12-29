Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Protests break out in Rajasthan over govt order abolishing 9 districts

Protests break out in Rajasthan over govt order abolishing 9 districts

Three new divisions were also dissolved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Bhajan
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma addresses a press conference, in Jaipur, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 8:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Protests broke out on Sunday in the nine Rajasthan districts abolished by the BJP government. 
The state government on Saturday decided to dissolve nine of the 17 districts created by the previous Congress dispensation, saying they were neither practical nor in public interest. 
Three new divisions were also dissolved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The state will now only have seven divisions and 41 districts. 
Following the decision to abolish the Anupgarh district, local BJP leaders submitted their resignations. 
On Sunday, the Bikaner-Sriganganagar national highway was blocked while protests were also held in the just-abolished Neem Ka Thana district. 
Avinash Sharma of the Shahpura District Bachao Sangharsh Samiti said it was unanimously decided in a meeting that an effigy of Sharma would be burnt at the Trimurti Memorial on Monday. 

Also Read

Rajasthan govt dissolves 9 districts formed during Ashok Gehlot's tenure

State govt aims for Rajasthan's all-round development, says CM Sharma

Rajasthan govt announces policy for the manufactured sand industry

Rajasthan tanker fire: Death toll rises to 19 as man succumbs to burns

Jaipur inferno: Tanker driver appears before police, to be probed by SIT

After this, a memorandum will be submitted to the district collector, he said. 
In Neem Ka Thana, tyres were burnt and slogans raised against the district's abolition during a public meeting at Ramlila Maidan. 
Neem Ka Thana Congress MLA Suresh Modi told reporters that the Vyapar Mahasangh held a meeting and decided to shut the market indefinitely from Monday. 
The Sabzi Mandi Association also took a similar decision, he said. 
In Sanchore district, former minister Sukhram Bishnoi announced protests from Monday. 
In Anupgarh, Jila Banao Sangharsh Samiti general secretary Jarnail Singh held a meeting of various organisations to decide strategy. 
Farmer leader Sunil Godara said they blocked National Highway 911 as a mark of protest. 
The nine districts abolished are Anupgarh, Dudu, Gangapur City, Jaipur Rural, Jodhpur Rural, Kekri, Neem Ka Thana, Sanchore and Shahpura.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Former PM Manmohan Singh was India's man of destiny, says G P Hinduja

LIVE News: Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar

4 die after inhaling toxic gas at chemical unit in Gujarat's Bharuch

Navi Mumbai airport to begin commercial operations by mid-May: AAHL CEO

PM Modi highlights ayurveda's growing global impact in 'Mann ki Baat'

Topics :Ashok GehlotrajasthanRajasthan governmentJaipur

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story