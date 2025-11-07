Home / India News / Govt staff to get staggered work hours from Nov 15 due to smog: Delhi CM

Govt staff to get staggered work hours from Nov 15 due to smog: Delhi CM

According to the new timings, Delhi government offices will now operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm, while Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will work from 8.30 am to 5 pm

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
New Delhi: An electric bus moves as a layer of smog engulfs the city after deterioration in air quality in Delhi-NCR, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:01 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced staggered working hours for government employees from November 15 in response to rising air pollution, PTI reported.
 
According to the new timings, Delhi government offices will now operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm, while Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will work from 8.30 am to 5 pm. Currently, Delhi government offices function between 9.30 am and 6 pm, and MCD offices from 9 am to 5.30 pm.
 
The statement noted that the existing schedules have only a 30-minute difference, which contributes to heavy traffic congestion during peak hours, further worsening the city’s air pollution. It also added that the updated timings will remain in effect till February 15, 2026.
 
The move comes as the national capital faces a recurring surge in air pollution, with Delhi’s air quality deteriorating to the ‘very poor’ category on Friday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 312, after reportedly reaching 600 on Thursday.
 

Delhi Pollution

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

