Govt staff to get staggered work hours from Nov 15 due to smog: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced staggered working hours for government employees from November 15 in response to rising air pollution, PTI reported.

According to the new timings, Delhi government offices will now operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm, while Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will work from 8.30 am to 5 pm. Currently, Delhi government offices function between 9.30 am and 6 pm, and MCD offices from 9 am to 5.30 pm.

The statement noted that the existing schedules have only a 30-minute difference, which contributes to heavy traffic congestion during peak hours, further worsening the city’s air pollution. It also added that the updated timings will remain in effect till February 15, 2026.