Chaos at Delhi airport: Air traffic control glitch hits over 800 flights

Delhi airport, the busiest in India, plunged into chaos on Friday after a technical glitch in the air traffic control (ATC) system delayed more than 800 domestic and international flights, sources said.

There were long queues near boarding gates, according to sources, and hundreds of passengers were waiting inside the airport terminals for flight updates. The glitch prevented air traffic controllers from automatically receiving flight plans.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, one of the world’s busiest, handles over 1,500 flight movements daily. Airlines have cancelled at least 20 flights, sources said. IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air confirmed delays due to the ATC system issues.

The glitch delayed departures as well as arrivals due to congestion on the ground, according to news reports citing Flightradar24 data. The Airports Authority of India (AAI), which provides air traffic control and navigation services, late Friday evening said the technical issue in the air traffic control's Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) that had caused flight delays at the Delhi airport had been addressed and that the system "up and functional now". Sources said the ATC system faced intermittent issues over the past two days, with the technical problem significantly impacting operations from around 5:45 am on Friday.