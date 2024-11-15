Matrimony.com unveils 'weddingloans.com' platform offering wedding loans

Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has launched its financial technology platform weddingloans.com aimed at providing financial assistance for marriages, the company said on Friday.

The company has partnered with leading financial institutions such as IDFC, Tata Capital, Larsen and Toubro Finance, to offer a comprehensive loan solution.

"This platform will go beyond selling loans, it will help customers make the right decision with special focus on their financial well-being," Matrimony.com said in a company statement on Friday.

"Matrimony has been a gateway for happy marriages for over two decades now. We are the trusted partners for millions who wish to find the right match. With WeddingLoan.com, we wish to extend our services to make the process of wedding planning, budgeting and execution simpler," company CEO Murugavel Janakiraman said.

According to WeddingLoans website, many couples are opting for personal loans for their marriages as wedding prices have continued to rise over the past decade and social media has popularised elaborate weddings.

These wedding loans are unsecured personal loans that are structured for a couple to receive the funds in a single lump sum and then make fixed payments to repay the wedding loan over time, it said.

"Our transparent advisory led processes will ensure we protect consumer interests fully," Janakiraman added.