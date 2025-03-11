Matter related to duplicate voter card numbers a 'legacy issue': EC sources

As opposition raised allegations of manipulation of electoral rolls, sources in the Election Commission Monday said the matter related to duplicate voter identity card numbers is a "legacy issue," with such cards being issued even between 2008 and 2013, when the BJP-led NDA was not in power.

In the past, the poll body also directed states to remove all discrepancies in the elector's photo identity card during annual electoral roll updates.

The poll body had recently clarified that irrespective of the EPIC number, an elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station.

To allay any apprehensions, all cases of duplicate EPIC numbers will be resolved within three months' time by ensuring a unique EPIC number for the existing electors having duplicate EPIC numbers and for future electors as well, the EC had said.

The issue of duplicate numbers found an echo in Parliament on Monday, with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi demanding a discussion in the House on voter lists, on which several political parties have raised certain questions.

He said, "The question is being raised on the voter list in every state. In Maharashtra, questions were raised about the black and white voter lists. The entire opposition is just saying that there should be a discussion on the voter's list."

Also Read

Earlier, TMC's Saugata Roy said Mamata Banerjee had shown the same EPIC numbers in the voters' list in Haryana, West Bengal. "This shows the serious flaws pointed out earlier with regard to Maharashtra, Haryana. They are preparing for a jump in the Bengal and Assam polls next year. The total voter list should be totally revised," he said, adding that the ECI should reply on its mistakes.

Speaking to ANI, AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the Election Commission and the central government of misusing the government machinery to make the list of fake voters. He went on to say that they have used the same thing in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi and are now preparing for the same in West Bengal.

"Election Commission and central govt., that is, the party in power, together, by misusing government machinery, fake voters are being made. They did that in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi; now they have started the same in Bengal as well... if the election process is not fair... Only one party will keep coming to power, and they will do corruption as well..." Singh stated.

On March 6, a delegation of the Trinamool Congress met Election Commission officials in Kolkata regarding their complaints about the same Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.