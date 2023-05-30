Home / India News / Max Healthcare, IIIT-Delhi tie up for healthcare research, education

Max Healthcare and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the strategic collaboration

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Max Healthcare Institute on Tuesday said it has tied up with IIIT-Delhi to advance healthcare research and education in India.

The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organisations to promote and conduct high-quality research, develop cutting-edge healthcare solutions, and design and deliver capability and capacity-building programmes for healthcare professionals.

"This collaboration will enable us to leverage the latest advancements in technology to develop innovative solutions that can improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of care," Max Healthcare Institute Group Medical Director Sandeep Budhiraja said in a statement.

Additionally, it will bring together the complementary expertise of both the organisations to develop new tools and solutions that can address the public health priorities in India and beyond, he added.

Topics :Max HealthcareIIIT-Dhealthcareeducation

First Published: May 30 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

