Explained: Why is May 1 called May Day, and how is it celebrated in India?

May 1 is marked around the world as 'May Day', a date that has come to symbolise the global labour movement and the fight for workers’ rights. While today it is commonly known as Labour Day or International Workers’ Day in many countries, the origins of the term 'May Day' stretch back centuries. The day not only symbolises a global rights movement but also marks the beginning of a new season and European spring festivals.

Why is it called 'May Day'?

Historically, May 1 was celebrated in Europe as a spring festival, rooted in pagan traditions like the Roman Floralia and the Celtic Beltane. These festivals mark the beginning of the new season's harvest.

In a more modern context, 'May Day' has begun to refer to the labour movement’s day of recognition.

Mayday vs May Day

'May Day' should not be confused with 'mayday', a one-word term used as an international distress signal in radio communication. While they sound the same, their meanings are entirely distinct: one celebrates workers’ rights, the other signals an emergency.

Why is May 1 observed as Labour Day?

The origins of May Day as a labour holiday can be traced back to the US in the late 19th century. It was chosen to remember the Haymarket Affair of May 1886 in Chicago, where a peaceful rally advocating for workers’ rights turned violent following a bomb explosion. The incident resulted in the deaths of police officers and civilians, and led to the arrest and execution of several labour activists, later known as the 'Haymarket Martyrs'.

In 1889, the Second International, a global federation of socialist and labour parties, officially declared May 1 as International Workers’ Day. Since then, May Day is globally recognised as Labour Day, commemorating the fight for better working conditions, especially the demand for an eight-hour workday.

What is the '8-8-8' idea associated with May Day?

The labour movement pushed for a standardised eight-hour working day. It gave rise to the '8-8-8' slogan: eight hours of work, eight hours of rest, and eight hours for personal life.

Do all countries observe Labour Day on May 1?

No. While many nations, especially those with socialist and labour party influences, observe May Day on May 1, countries like the United States and Canada celebrate Labour Day on the first Monday of September, despite the day's American origins.

This divergence is largely attributed to efforts to separate labour observances from revolutionary associations.

Does India celebrate May Day?

India observed its first May Day celebration in 1923 in what was then Madras (now Chennai). The event was led by Comrade Singaravelar (Singaravelu Chettiar), a labour union leader and social reformer. He held two public meetings, one of which passed a resolution demanding that Labour Day be recognised as a national holiday.

It’s a public holiday in multiple states and is often marked by trade union rallies, speeches, and discussions on workers' welfare.

May Day and Maharashtra Day: What's closed and what's open?

May Day in India also aligns with Maharashtra Day, which marks the day the state was officially formed in 1960. It is a public day in Maharashtra, which means the stock market is also closed for the day