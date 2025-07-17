May invoke MCOCA against Gutkha, Pan Masala traffickers: Minister Zirwal

Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal on Thursday said the state government is exploring whether those involved in the transportation and sale of gutkha and pan masala can be booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Banned gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 450 crore has been seized so far, while more than 10000 cases have been filed in this connection, Zirwal said. "The state government is exploring whether to book those involved in transportation and sale of gutkha and pan masala under MCOCA. A proposal will be sent to Law and Judiciary department to seek guidance on the matter," Zhirwal said in response to a question by BJP's Shrikant Bhartiya in the legislative council. Bharatiya said the manufacturing of gutkha and pan masala takes places in other states and is then transported to Maharashtra. Ambadas Danve, the leader of opposition in the council, said police and the RTOs in the border districts should be held responsible for entry of such vehicles in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
