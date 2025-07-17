Home / India News / Over ₹238 cr released for NCR under EPC funds for clean-air plans: RTI

Over ₹238 cr released for NCR under EPC funds for clean-air plans: RTI

The funds were disbursed to ULBs in Gurugram, Jind, Narnaul, Nuh, Palwal, Greater Noida, Hapur, Bharatpur and Bhiwadi through the respective SPCBs

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog
According to the CPCB's guidelines, three-fourths of the annual EPC funds are earmarked for such initiatives across 19 NCR cities. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has released more than Rs 238 crore to nine urban local bodies (ULBs) in the NCR as part of its efforts to support city-level air pollution control under the Environment Protection Charge (EPC) funds, an RTI reply has revealed.

The funds were disbursed to ULBs in Gurugram, Jind, Narnaul, Nuh, Palwal, Greater Noida, Hapur, Bharatpur and Bhiwadi through the respective state pollution control boards (SPCBs), according to the reply provided by the CPCB's air quality management division to an application filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act on June 17.

Additionally, the release of Rs 18.56 crore for seven other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) -- Bahadurgarh, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Daruhera, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat -- is currently under process through the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), the reply said.

The funds are meant to serve as gap-funding support for implementing the city action plans for air-quality improvement.

According to the CPCB's guidelines, three-fourths of the annual EPC funds are earmarked for such initiatives across 19 NCR cities.

In response to a query regarding projects under the EPC funds, the CPCB said it releases money to urban bodies as and when work orders are received for activities, such as the procurement of mechanical road-sweeping machines (MRSMs), anti-smog guns (ASGs) and pavement and road-improvement work.

The RTI query was filed by Dehradun-based activist Amit Gupta, who said a significant amount remains unused under the EPC and EC funds. "It is high time that the CPCB starts using these funds effectively for pollution control," he said.

He also pointed out that the peak pollution season is just three months away and emphasised that the EPC and EC funds could be effectively utilised to control pollution in Delhi-NCR and nearby areas. "I hope that the CPCB will ensure more transparency in the use of these funds," Gupta added.

The reply also highlighted a major push to curb stubble burning by incentivising cleaner alternatives.

Apart from infrastructure and mitigation efforts, the CPCB said it is also considering proposals for scientific studies related to air-quality assessment, pollution modelling, mitigation technologies and the health impacts of air pollution under the EPC funding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBSE asks schools to set up 'oil boards' to curb high-fat food intake

Premium

'Scooty Didi' from Chhattisgarh gets national praise for inspiring story

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla stable after 20-day space mission: Isro

Premium

Early monsoon boosts tourism prospects in Rajasthan: Trade experts

ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra in Shikohpur land deal case

Topics :Central Pollution Control BoardGurugramGreater NoidaAir pollution study

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story