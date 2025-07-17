Home / India News / Lightning kills 19 in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar announces ₹4,00,000 ex-gratia

Lightning kills 19 in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar announces ₹4,00,000 ex-gratia

The Bihar government has appealed to the public to stay indoors and stay safe during bad weather conditions

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed that an ex gratia of ₹4,00,000 each be given to the dependents of the deceased. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Manikant Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 7:45 PM IST
Lightning strikes have claimed the lives of 19 people across Bihar in the last 24 hours, according to a press release by the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The districts that have suffered loss of lives are Nalanda, Vaishali, Banka, Patna, Sheikhpura, Aurangabad, Samastipur, Nawada, Purnia, and Jehanabad.
 
Nalanda suffered a loss of five lives, while Vaishali's count was four. Banka and the state's capital Patna, lost two people each. The other six districts above reported the death of one person each due to lightning strikes. 
 
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed that an ex gratia of ₹4,00,000 each be given to the dependents of the deceased. Conveying his concern, he also wished for strength for the families of people who lost their lives.
 
The Bihar government has appealed to the public to stay indoors and stay safe during bad weather conditions. Citizens were advised to follow the guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Department from time to time to stay safe during lightning and storm conditions.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

