Lightning kills 19 in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar announces ₹4,00,000 ex-gratia

Lightning strikes have claimed the lives of 19 people across Bihar in the last 24 hours, according to a press release by the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The districts that have suffered loss of lives are Nalanda, Vaishali, Banka, Patna, Sheikhpura, Aurangabad, Samastipur, Nawada, Purnia, and Jehanabad.

Nalanda suffered a loss of five lives, while Vaishali's count was four. Banka and the state's capital Patna, lost two people each. The other six districts above reported the death of one person each due to lightning strikes.

Nitish Kumar has directed that an ex gratia of ₹4,00,000 each be given to the dependents of the deceased. Conveying his concern, he also wished for strength for the families of people who lost their lives.