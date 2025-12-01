Mayawati calls for smooth Winter Session to ensure debate on key issues

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

BSP chief Mayawati has appealed to both the ruling dispensation and the opposition to ensure a smooth and orderly Winter Session of Parliament so that crucial national and public-interest issues like air pollution in Delhi and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls can be discussed meaningfully.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister cautioned that, like previous sessions, the Winter Session beginning Monday is expected to witness considerable uproar. However, she stressed that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) wants both Houses to function smoothly to allow substantive debate on urgent matters.

She also highlighted the practical difficulties and objections arising during the ongoing SIR, along with the challenges faced by booth-level officers (BLOs), pointing to incidents of suicides allegedly linked to work pressure.