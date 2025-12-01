Home / India News / Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan gets ₹466 cr ED notice in KIIFB masala bond case

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan gets ₹466 cr ED notice in KIIFB masala bond case

The ED issued a ₹466-crore Fema show cause notice to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, former minister Thomas Issac, and senior official KM Abraham over violations in the KIIFB masala bond funds

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:47 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a ₹466-crore show cause notice to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former finance minister Thomas Issac and CM’s Chief Principal Secretary KM Abraham in the KIIFB masala bond case, news agency PTI reported on Monday.
 
The notice was issued 10-12 days ago under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema). The notice does not require the personal appearance of those named.
 
A show cause notice under Fema is issued after the investigation is completed. The alleged violation mentioned in the notice is considered similar to a financial penalty.

Probe into use of masala bond funds

 
The ED’s investigation focuses on how ₹2,000 crore, raised by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) through masala bonds, was used. The agency is examining whether KIIFB followed Fema rules while utilising these funds.  KIIFB, the state’s main infrastructure financing body, had raised ₹2,150 crore in 2019 through its first masala bond issue. The borrowing was part of its wider plan to mobilise ₹50,000 crore for major infrastructure projects across Kerala.
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'White-collar terror' module case: NIA raids 8 locations in Kashmir

Parliament Session LIVE: SIR, Delhi AQI key issues as winter sitting begins today

Delhi-NCR records best Jan-Nov air quality in 8 years, excluding 2020

11 killed, over 20 injured in TN after two state buses collide head-on

Odisha emerges as most attractive state for MSMEs, says CM Majhi

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanEnforcement DirectorateFEMA casesFEMA violationsBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story