MCD allots Rs 2.4 crore to tackle air pollution as Delhi's AQI plummets

As air quality in the national capital declines, with the air quality index (AQI) marked as ‘very poor’, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allocated Rs 2.4 crore across 12 city zones to address air pollution.

The MCD is actively working to curb air pollution, much of which is attributed to dust and stubble burning in neighbouring states, including Punjab and Haryana. Each of the zones will receive Rs 20 lakh to ramp up dust control measures, activate water sprinklers, and deploy additional personnel.

In its recent efforts, the MCD plans to intensify the use of anti-smog guns and dust suppressants. Monitoring at construction sites will be enhanced to control dust emissions, while demolition waste disposal will be strictly regulated. Zonal Deputy Commissioners are responsible for overseeing debris management and ensuring construction activities minimise dust.

Daily inspections and road sweeping by PWD

Additionally, the Public Works Department (PWD) will conduct regular checks, ensuring roads are cleaned weekly to reduce dust accumulation. The MCD is dedicated to adhering to the guidelines set by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and implementing comprehensive pollution control measures.

During a meeting led by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday, plans were discussed to equip high-rise buildings with mechanical road sweeping (MRS) trucks and rotating smog guns to aid in pollution control.

Delhi AQI

At 8 am on Friday, Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 281, with the average AQI over the previous 24 hours reported at 306, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi’s air quality saw a slight respite on Thursday evening due to strong winds, yet the AQI remains in the "very poor" category at 354. The 24-hour average AQI recorded at 4 pm was 306, down from 364 the previous day, but the city still recorded the highest pollution levels nationwide, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI classification ranges from 0-50 for "good" air quality, 51-100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 as ‘severe’.

