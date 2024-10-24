Delhi air quality worst in India; could dip to 'severe' mark before Diwali

Delhi air quality today: The Delhi pollution crisis continued to trouble the residents on Thursday, hovering in the ‘very poor’ quality at an air quality index (AQI) of 332. This pollution level is slightly better compared to the past 24-hour-average of 364 but still posing serious health risks to residents.
The data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and 10 levels remained a significant concern. These tiny solid or liquid particles suspended in the air have severe health consequences as they can penetrate deep into the lungs, resulting in potential respiratory illness.
The Centre-backed Air Quality Early Warning System predicted that the ‘very poor’ air quality level in the national capital is expected to continue till Saturday. For the next six days, the air quality is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category. “The meteorological conditions are unfavourable for effective dispersion of pollutants as calm winds prevail during the night,” the agency said.
This year, the festival of Diwali falls on October 31. While the anti-pollution body has imposed a blanket ban on the use of the firecrackers for the rest of the year in Delhi, it is to be seen how effectively the ban is executed. Firecrackers and stubble (residue of harvested crops) burning are two major concerns linked to air pollution in the region.
Most polluted areas of Delhi
Various pollution monitoring stations in Delhi were seen in the ‘red’ zone on Thursday. As of 8 am, these were the pollution levels in different locations:
Dhyan Chand Stadium - 343
Mandir Marg - 334
Mundka - 365
Najafgarh - 347
Narela - 336
Nehru Nagar - 340
Okhla Phase 2- 316
Patparganj - 340
Punjabi Bagh - 247
RK Puram - 353
Rohini - 369
Pollution level in other cities of India:
The Central Pollution Control Board data showed Rajasthan’s Dausa (316) and Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad (305) were also among the most polluted regions, based on the past 24-hour average data. In Noida, the average AQI was recorded at 300; Gurugram -247; Sonipat - 272; UP’s Hapur - 286; Meerut - 274.