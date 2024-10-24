Delhi's air quality deteriorates ahead of Diwali, AQI nears 'Severe' levels

With Diwali approaching, pollution levels in Delhi are once again nearing severe levels. The city, which had witnessed a brief respite in air quality during the monsoon months, is now seeing the return of hazardous air conditions. The current Air Quality Index (AQI) has already crossed 350, pushing the city into the ‘very poor’ category. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented the second stage of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures, but rising stubble-burning incidents and persistent vehicular pollution are continuing to worsen the situation.

While the Delhi government has imposed a ban on firecrackers to mitigate pollution, experts warn that if the ban is ineffective, the air quality in the coming week could become unbreathable. The weather forecast predicts that the AQI could enter the ‘severe’ category by next week.

Delhi experienced relatively better air during the monsoon, with the daily average AQI for August standing at 72, significantly improved from 116 in 2023, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. However, as the air turns colder and the season for stubble burning begins, pollution levels are steadily climbing. The AQI for October has already dropped to 213, only slightly better than 219 in the same month last year.

An AQI of 50 or below is considered ‘good’, while ‘satisfactory’ falls between 51–100. A ‘moderately polluted’ reading ranges from 101–200, ‘poor’ extends from 201–300, ‘very poor’ between 301–400, and anything above 400 is deemed ‘severe’—where even the slightest breath feels like a burden. As winter looms, only time will tell whether Delhi can maintain its current atmospheric balance or if a haze will once again settle over the capital.

Though the Supreme Court has reprimanded the CAQM for its inaction on controlling stubble burning, the number of such incidents has decreased over the years—from 17,529 in 2020 to 4,262 this year. However, pollution experts argue that the focus on stubble burning alone is insufficient. “The pace of stubble burning has declined, but the AQI hasn’t improved in the same proportion,” said Palak Balyan. “It is evident that vehicular, construction, and industrial pollution along with meteorological factors are playing a significant role in deteriorating the air quality,” Balyan added.

Experts believe that the combination of construction dust, vehicle emissions, and the use of firecrackers during Diwali will further degrade the air quality.

Sunil Dahiya, an independent environmental analyst, emphasised the importance of reducing pollution at its source. “The air quality will not improve unless the emission load in the larger airshed is reduced at source. Regulatory authorities need to act not just reactively through GRAP but also systematically over the long term,” he said.

Dahiya added that a commitment to time-bound emission reduction targets is needed, with clear accountability for polluting sectors at city, district, state, and national levels.

As winter looms and meteorological conditions turn unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants, Delhi’s air quality is expected to further deteriorate. Addressing the transportation sector, which contributes approximately 41 per cent of Delhi’s pollution, is critical.

“A phased, multi-year approach, similar to what was implemented in Beijing, with a focus on fully electrifying the transportation sector, will be necessary to eliminate tailpipe emissions,” said Vaibhav Pratap Singh, executive director of the Climate and Sustainability Initiative (CSI).

Calm winds at night are likely to trap pollutants in the atmosphere, and without stringent action, residents may soon find the air too hazardous to breathe with an AQI crossing the 400 mark.

Month-wise Daily Avg. AQI for Delhi Month 2022 2023 2024 August 93 116 72 September 104 108 105 October (1 to 23) 210 219 213 * from 1-23 Oct Source: MoEFCC

Cases of stubble burning in the six states between 15-Sept and 08-Oct Year Number of cases 2024 4,262 2023 4,693 2020 17,529 Source: Indian Agricultural Research Institute Note: Six states include Punjab, Haryana, UP, Delhi, Rajasthan and MP

